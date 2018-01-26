Grammys 2018: U2 Will Reportedly Pre-Record Live Performance

Irish rockers U2 are slated to perform at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, but according to TMZ, the live performance will actually be pre-recorded a few days ahead of time. The 22-time Grammy-winners are reportedly set to film their appearance on Friday night in New York on a barge in the Hudson River while the ceremony itself is happening at Madison Square Garden Sunday night, the first time in 15 years the award show hasn’t been broadcast from LA. Come Sunday, we’ll still be watching a live clip sans lip synching or backing tracks, just one that happened two days prior.

Other artists set to perform at the Grammy Awards include Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Elton John, and Bruno Mars.