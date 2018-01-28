Grammys 2018: Watch Kesha Perform “Praying” With Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Camila Cabello, and Bebe Rexha

Tonight, Kesha took the stage to perform “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy Awards with Cyndi Lauper, Julia Michaels, Andra Day, Camila Cabello, and Bebe Rexha.

The songwriter has had a busy year, releasing her album Rainbow in August after an ongoing legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. Rainbow was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and “Praying” was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Last month, Kesha announced plans to tour with Macklemore later this summer, after being featured on his song “Good Old Days.” Watch a clip of her Grammy performance below.