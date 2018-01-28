Grammys 2018: Watch Jon Batiste and Gary Clark Jr. Perform a Tribute to Chuck Berry and Fats Domino

Tonight, songwriter Jon Batiste took the stage with Gary Clark Jr. to perform a tribute to the late musicians Chuck Berry and Fats Domino.

Batiste sung Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame,” with Clark Jr. on guitar, while Clark Jr. came to the mic for Chuck Berry’s “Maybellene” accompanied by Batiste on the piano.

Earlier this year, Chuck Berry died after a medical emergency in his home. Fats Domino passed away in his home in October at age 89. Watch a video of the duo’s heartfelt tribute below.

