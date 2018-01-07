Golden Globes Nominees Bring Activists as Plus-Ones

Eight actresses participating in tonight’s black dress protest at the Golden Globes are bringing organizers and activists to accompany them on the red carpet. The group includes Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo campaign and senior director of Girls for Gender Equity, who will accompany “All the Money in the World” nominee Michelle Williams, and Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, who will accompany “The Post” nominee Meryl Streep.

In a joint statement, the eight activists called the invite an opportunity to focus attention away from sexual abusers and toward solutions. “We believe we are nearing a tipping point in transforming the culture of violence in the countries where we live and work,” the women said. “It’s a moment to transform both the written and unwritten rules that devalue the lives and experiences of women.”

The move is one of several initiatives by an organization called Time’s Up, which a broad coalition of Hollywood women organized in the wake of reports exposing the entertainment industry as predatory. The group has called for actresses to wear black dresses to the Golden Globes, launched a legal defense fund to combat harassment in low-wage workplaces, and is campaigning for equal gender representation at leadership levels in companies across the industry.

The Globes blackout places particular attention on tonight’s broadcast, where actresses are expected to use red carpet interviews and acceptance speeches to address the political moment. Inviting organizers is a savvy way to pass the microphone to those advocating for marginalized women outside the Hollywood bubble. The full list of activists, as well as their full statement, is below.

Michelle Williams’ guest: Tarana Burke, senior director of Girls for Gender Equity, founder of #MeToo

Emma Watson’s guest: Marai Larasi, executive director of Imkaan

Susan Sarandon’s guest: Rosa Clemente, scholar and former Green Party vice presidential candidate

Meryl Streep’s guest: Ai-jen Poo, director of National Domestic Workers Alliance

Laura Dern’s guest: Mónica Ramírez, director of Gender Equity and Advocacy for the National Hispanic Leadership Agenda

Shailene Woodley’s guest: Calina Lawrence, Suquamish Tribe member, singer, water rights advocate

Amy Poehler’s guest: Saru Jayaraman, co-director of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United

Emma Stone’s guest: Billie Jean King, tennis legend, founder of Women’s Tennis Association

Activists’ statement: