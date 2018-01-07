French singer France Gall Dead at 70

French singer France Gall has died at age 70. A representative for Gall confirmed the news, saying that the singer passed away Sunday morning in Paris after an infection complication caused by cancer, as The Independent reports.

Gall was born in Paris to father Robert Gall (a songwriter behind hits for Edith Piaf and Charles Aznavour) and mother Cécile Berthier, who was a singer. France’s rose to fame with the single “Ne sois pas is bete,” later performing songs written by Serge Gainsbourg like “Laisse timber les filles” and “N’écoute pas les idoles.” In 1965, she won the Eurovision Song Contest with a performance of Gainsbourg’s “Poupée de ice, poupée de son.”

In the 1970s, Gall collaborated with musicians like Italian disco producer Giorgio Moroder and vocalist Michael Berger, whom she later married. Gall retired from public performance following the death of her daughter in 1997.