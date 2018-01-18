In the wake of reports that Donald Trump allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to stay quiet about their decade-old sexual relationship, Mother Jones has uncovered further details regarding the alleged affair. According to political consultants who advised Daniels on a possible Senate run in 2009 (yes), the actress claimed Trump asked her to spank him with a copy of Forbes featuring his face on the cover.

Emails exchanged on May 8, 2009 between New Orleans-based consultant Andrea Dubé and a second consultant, who remained anonymous, reveal that they discussed the anecdote at the time:

Dubé: “Donald Trump? In her cell phone?” [Second consultant]: “Yes. She says one time he made her sit with him for three hours watching ‘shark week.’ Another time he had her spank him with a Forbes magazine.”

Daniels reportedly detailed her relationship with Trump to explain why she possessed his phone number and considered him a potential donor. Both campaign consultants confirmed to Mother Jones that they wrote the emails in question. The consultant who wrote the spanking email said Daniels claimed the incidents were part of a series of sexual and romantic encounters between her and Trump. (Daniels told Slate her affair with the president lasted nearly a year.) They also said the Forbes issue in question featured Trump on the cover. Forbes published a story about Trump in September 2006, paired with a cover photo featuring him, his daughter Ivanka, and his oldest son Donald Trump Jr.

In a newly published 2011 interview with In Touch, Daniels noted that Trump obsessively watched Shark Week. Trump has also tweeted several times about how much he hates sharks.