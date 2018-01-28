Watch Childish Gambino Deliver a Freestyle at New York Show

Last night, Childish Gambino performed at New York’s Irving Plaza. In the buildup to his performance tonight at the Grammys, the musician performed songs from last year’s Awaken, My Love! alongside standouts from earlier releases. Not only that—Donald Glover also broke out into freestyle at one point. This year, his album Awaken My Love! has been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary, while its standout single “Redbone” is up for Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Performance. Watch a clip of last night’s Irving Plaza freestyle below and catch another performance by the rapper tonight at the Grammys.