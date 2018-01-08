Kendrick Lamar refrained from addressing attendee Donald Trump during his halftime performance at the CFP National Championship, but the rapper did close his set with a dramatic goodbye, simply speaking the words, “Black panther.” Lamar was teasing the upcoming Marvel movie, whose soundtrack he executive produced, but hopefully the president doesn’t follow comic books and is currently un-bunching his panties over the invocation of militant socialism, if he didn’t fall asleep in the first quarter. In any case, Lamar’s words were followed by a new trailer for the movie.

The spot features new images of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as the Black Panther’s nemesis Erik Killmonger, and Lupita Nyong’o as the spy Nakia. It also includes an unheard song from Lamar and Vince Staples that slaps a bit harder than the soundtrack’s SZA and Lamar collab released last week. The movie comes out Feb. 16. Check out the trailer below.