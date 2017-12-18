Watch the National Perform Unreleased Song “Rylan” on KEXP

A little over two weeks ago, the National recorded a live session for Seattle’s KEXP. As you’re probably aware, the station often hosts live sessions—Big Thief and Moses Sumney are just two Spin favorites who’ve visited recently—but today’s is particularly notable because it includes a rare, unreleased National song, “Rylan.” It’s not new; prior to today, the best way to hear it was via this 2011 performance for CBC radio.

At KEXP, the National began with three selections from this year’s album Sleep Well Beast: “Nobody Else Will Be There, “Guilty Party,” and “Carin at the Liquor Store.” Watch the full performance below, or scroll down to hear “Rylan” separately.

[Paste]