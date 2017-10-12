Watch Big Thief Perform on Seattle’s KEXP

Indie-folk feelers Big Thief appeared on Seattle radio station KEXP, performing four tracks from their recent LP, Capacity. The Brooklyn-based quartet played “Black Diamonds,” “Mary,” “Great White Shark,” and “Capacity.”

Lead vocalist and guitarist Adrianne Lenker is at turns quietly tender and devastatingly raw, while Buck Meek (guitar), Max Oleartchik (bass), and James Krivchenia (drums) are serene, subtle masters of their instruments. KEXP host Cheryl Waters paused between songs to ask about the band’s songwriting and the evolution from their debut, Masterpiece, to their sophomore effort.

Watch Big Thief’s intimate performance below, and read our August feature on the band here.