N.E.R.D – “Don’t Don’t Do It!” ft. Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean

N.E.R.D have released their latest song “Don’t Don’t Do It!” through Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. Pharrell Williams told the host that the new cut, which features Kendrick Lamar and an intro written by Frank Ocean, was inspired by Keith Scott, who was killed during a fatal run-in with the police last year. Officers had invaded Scott’s apartment complex during a search for an unrelated man with an outstanding warrant. Police said office Brentley Vinson shot Scott after seeing him leave his vehicle with a handgun, a claim Scott’s wife refuted.

“She’s filming the entire thing on her camera phone. She is saying ‘Don’t do it. Don’t don’t do it. Don’t do it Keith. Don’t don’t do it,'” Pharrell said. “She’s telling the authorities that her husband has a TBI, that’s a Traumatic Brain Injury. They’re telling him to put his hands up or whatever and she knows, you can tell in her voice that she see what’s going to happen. She’s saying ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it Keith. Don’t don’t do it.’ And of course you know the way that turned out, he was killed. “

“Don’t Don’t Do It!” follows previously released No_One Ever Really Dies cuts “Lemon” and “1000.” Listen to the new song and Pharrell’s interview below. The new album drops Thursday night.