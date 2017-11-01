N.E.R.D – “Lemon” (ft. Rihanna)

Pharrell’s band N.E.R.D. have returned with the new song “Lemon,” which features a boastful verse from Rihanna. This is heir first song under the N.E.R.D. banner first since their contributions to 2015’s SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water soundtrack (Nothing, N.E.R.D.’s last LP, came out in 2010). “Lemon” also comes days before N.E.R.D.’s performance at this weekend’s ComplexCon, their first live set since 2014’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. Watch the video below.