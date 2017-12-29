Lil Wayne – “Family Feud” ft. Drake

Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” is uniting all sorts of stars on this final Friday before the ball drops. The song’s newly released music video, directed by Ava DuVernay, brought together Rosario Dawson, Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Janet Mock, and Niecy Nash to form a new world order—and that’s just one scene. Now, Lil Wayne and Drake have jumped on the beat together as a bonus addition to Weezy’s Dedication 6 mixtape. What’s more, Drake uses Hov’s flow to show solidarity with ex-rival Meek Mill’s probation battle: “Too long like a sentence from a Philly judge / Fuck is the point in all the beefing when we really bloods.” Listen below.