Stream Lil Wayne’s Dedication 6 Mixtape

Lil Wayne has released Dedication 6, the sixth installment of his Dedication mixtape series and the follow-up to 2013’s Dedication 5. The 15-track collection opens with Wayne’s take on Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA.” and goes on to interpolate other 2017 hits including Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3″ and Post Malone’s “Rockstar” (with a guest appearance by Nicki Minaj). Wayne previewed the Christmas Day mixtape release last week with “Bank Account” and “Blackin Out.”

Stream or download Dedication 6 below via DatPiff, or listen via the YouTube playlist.