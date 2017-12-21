Lil Wayne – “Bank Account”

After announcing a Dec. 25 release date for the sixth installment in his Dedication mixtape series, Lil Wayne has released two songs from the tape, “Bank Account” and “Blackin Out.” On the former, Weezy jumps on Metro Boomin’s beat for the 21 Savage hit of the same name and dishes a clever take on the hook: “I’ve got one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten bank accounts/Plus a main account.” The latter track flips Jay-Z and No I.D.‘s “The Story of O.J.” Dedication 6 will be Wayne’s first project since the July EP In Tune We Trust. The rapper also dropped a collaborative project with T-Pain in May. Listen below.