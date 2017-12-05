Arizona Senator Jeff Flake Donates an Entire $100 to Roy Moore Opponent Doug Jones

Senator Jeff Flake would like you to know that he is one of those fabled “principled Republicans,” and so today he decided to make, and then publicize, a donation to Doug Jones, the Democratic candidate for Jeff Sessions’ vacated Alabama Senate seat. The donation is for $100.

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

The Arizona Republican tweeted an image of a check made out to Jones’ campaign with the phrase “Country over Party” written on the memo line on Tuesday. This comes one week before a special election in which the people of Alabama will choose between a Democrat and Roy Moore, an alleged child molester backed by Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Flake has made headlines over the past few months for occasionally complaining about Trump’s behavior, eventually announcing he would not seek reelection in 2018. When all is said and done, however, Flake voted both to repeal the ACA, which would have left millions more Americans uninsured, and for the GOP tax plan that overwhelmingly favors the wealthy and will only add to the deficit Republicans pretended to care so much about for the last eight years.

The lowest possible three-figure donation for a Senate race should stave off the decline of the American republic, though.