Diddy Goes by “Puff Daddy” on Jeezy’s New Album

Jeezy has shared the tracklist for his eighth studio album Pressure. The trap elder collaborated with several of his spawn, including Tee Grizzley and Payroll Giovanni, but the most newsworthy feature may be on the previously released single “Bottles Up,” to which Sean Combs contributes ad-libs under his original stage name “Puff Daddy.”

The song is listed on Spotify featuring “Diddy,” but on Apple Music featuring “Puff Daddy,” so it’s unclear whether Combs is fully re-committing to his initial nom de plume. We’ve reached out to Combs’ team for clarity. In any case, this affirms that the Bad Boy founder’s stint as “Brother Love” was just a joke.

Listen to the song below.