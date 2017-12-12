Jack White – “Servings and Portions From My Boarding House Reach”

Jack White has released a new track called “Servings and Portions from my Boarding House Reach.” The four-minute stream is a collage of songs and sounds possibly taken from his upcoming album. There’s a bit of jazz percussion, some glam rock, and the bluesy distortion Jack is known for. Give it a listen below. Jack previously said in an interview with Gary Oldman that his “back-alley stabbing music” album is “practically done.” His last LP Lazaretto came in 2014.