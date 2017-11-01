Jack White Tells Gary Oldman His Next Album Is “Back-Alley Stabbing Music”

The new issue of Interview magazine features musical impresario Jack White interviewing the man he names as his personal favorite actor: Gary Oldman. The occasion is the upcoming Winston Churchill biopic The Darkest Hour, in which Oldman portrays the legendary prime minister as Britain enters World War II. Oldman and White share a high opinion of Churchill’s intellect and public speaking, though White acknowledges that at “other times he was almost like a grumpy old man in the corner of a pub.” Oldman discussed his acting heroes (heavy on the knighted British greats); White says he’s been working on recording “good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music.”

The pair also talked how it’s hard to people-watch when you’re famous, unless, White suggests, you’re spotted doing something totally, completely normal: “‘Why is he buying rat poison at the hardware store right now? I mean, there’s no way he could be committing a murder.'” Is everything okay, Jack? Read the full interview here.