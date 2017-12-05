News \
Fleet Foxes Announce 2018 World Tour
Fleet Foxes are hitting the road in 2018 in support of their latest album Crack Up. Beginning with a New Year’s Day show at the Fall’s Festival in Byron Bay, Australia, the band will traverse the globe, with additional dates in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, before landing stateside for a string of U.S. tour dates beginning March 1 in Tampa, Florida. A full list of upcoming tour dates, including a few remaining shows in 2017, can be found below and on the band’s website.
Fleet Foxes:
12/05 Olso, Norway – Sentrum Scene
12-06 Olso, Norway – Sentrum Scene
12/30 Lorne, Australia – Falls Festival
12/31 Marion Bay, Australia – Falls Festival
01/01 Byron Bay, Australia – Falls Festival
01/03 Melbourne, Australia – The Palais Theatre
01/06 Fremantle, Australia – Falls Festival
01/09 Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
01/11 Wellington, New Zealand – Michael Fowler Centre
01/14 Singapore – Esplanade Theatre
01/16 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – KL Live
01/18 Koto-Ku, Japan – Zepp DiverCity
01/19 Osaka-Shi, Japan – Big Cat
03/01 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor
03/02 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
03/03 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando
03/04 Miami, FL – The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre
03/06 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts
03/09 Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall
03/10 Memphis, TN – Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
03/11 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen
03/12 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre
05/21 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
06/30 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival