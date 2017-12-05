Fleet Foxes Announce 2018 World Tour

Fleet Foxes are hitting the road in 2018 in support of their latest album Crack Up. Beginning with a New Year’s Day show at the Fall’s Festival in Byron Bay, Australia, the band will traverse the globe, with additional dates in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan, before landing stateside for a string of U.S. tour dates beginning March 1 in Tampa, Florida. A full list of upcoming tour dates, including a few remaining shows in 2017, can be found below and on the band’s website.

Fleet Foxes:

12/05 Olso, Norway – Sentrum Scene

12-06 Olso, Norway – Sentrum Scene

12/30 Lorne, Australia – Falls Festival

12/31 Marion Bay, Australia – Falls Festival

01/01 Byron Bay, Australia – Falls Festival

01/03 Melbourne, Australia – The Palais Theatre

01/06 Fremantle, Australia – Falls Festival

01/09 Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

01/11 Wellington, New Zealand – Michael Fowler Centre

01/14 Singapore – Esplanade Theatre

01/16 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – KL Live

01/18 Koto-Ku, Japan – Zepp DiverCity

01/19 Osaka-Shi, Japan – Big Cat

03/01 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

03/02 St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/03 Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

03/04 Miami, FL – The Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theatre

03/06 North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts

03/09 Jackson, MS – Thalia Mara Hall

03/10 Memphis, TN – Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

03/11 Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

03/12 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theatre

05/21 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

06/30 Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival