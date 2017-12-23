New Music \
Video: Eminem – “Walk On Water” ft. Beyoncé
Eminem has shared the new video for “Walk On Water,” the Beyoncé-featured single from his latest album Revival. Where Revival skewed heavily toward the Trump-releated in scope, the new video finds Em rapping to a largely empty auditorium as a sea of Eminem doppelgängers hammer away at mechanical typewriters. Check it out here via Apple Music.
WALK ON WATER VIDEO PREMIERE @AppleMusic #REVIVAL https://t.co/a9eJSaUuej pic.twitter.com/bQlqxdRFwy
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 23, 2017