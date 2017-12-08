New Music \
Cardi B & Offset – “Um Yea”
One of 2017’s biggest breakout artists Cardi B has just shared a new single with Offset called “Um Yea.” Taken from the latest Quality Control compilation, the song is a hard-hitting, Migos-flow-covered standout from a compilation also featuring tracks from Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Ty Dolla $ign and more. The track follows Cardi’s recent collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Migos on “Motorsport,” as well as with Juicy J on “Kamasutra.” Check out “Um Yea” below.