Cardi B has shared a new song with Juicy J. Titled “Kamasutra,” the track starts with a sample from one of her famous Instagram stories, with the beat dropping as Cardi delivers her boldest, raunchiest hook to date. Her single “Bodak Yellow” has been one of the year’s biggest hits, surpassing Lauryn Hill as the longest running No. 1 hit by a solo female rapper and dethroning Taylor Swift as the No. 1 song in the States. Listen to “Kamasutra” below.