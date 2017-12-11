Beyoncé-Inspired Beer To Be Pulled After Brewery Receives Cease and Desist Letter

Okay ladies, now let’s get litigation. A Brooklyn brewery has received a cease-and-desist letter over their Beyoncé-inspired beer named “Bïeryoncé.” Katarina Martinez, head brewer at Brooklyn’s Lineup brewery, created the witty pilsner last fall for an Oktoberfest party that caused her to miss a Beyoncé show. Needless to say, Martinez was disappointed by the letter. “As a Hispanic, female run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” Martinez told Pitchfork. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!”

Indeed. Bïeryoncé is available in New York while supplies last.