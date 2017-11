Toro y Moi’s series of videos for this summer’s album Boo Boo have shared a hazy, intentionally obsolescent quality, whether applying VHS treatment on “Girl Like You” or shooting with an old iPhone 4 camera on “Pavement” and “Windows.” Today, Chaz Bear released another clip tapping into a similar aesthetic of ambient nostalgia and socks with Tevas. The audio includes an extended coda, lifted from Boo Boo album closer “W.I.W.W.T.W.” Watch below.