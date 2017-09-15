Video: Toro Y Moi – “Pavement” & “Windows”

Yesterday, Toro y Moi debuted a pair of music videos for “Pavement” and “Windows,” two songs from this summer’s album Boo Boo. The videos were designed to be watched on a phone and debuted on Instagram, where time limits required them to be split into multiple clips. It was an interesting concept, in keeping with Boo Boo’s fuzzed-out, technologically-mediated aesthetic, but it didn’t make for the easiest viewing.

As of today, though, both videos are on YouTube. “Pavement” features Chaz Bear exploring a forested area; counterintuitively, “Windows” features a woman dancing in an empty parking lot. Both videos were directed by Kristie Muller and shot on an outdated iPhone 4, lending them a homemade, medium-fi quality. Watch below.