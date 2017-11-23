Folks, as you may already now, festival-lineup announcement season is upon us. The latest: Queens of the Stone Age will mount a one-day festival at London’s Finsbury Park on June 30th. Iggy Pop—who teamed up with QOTSA frontman Josh Homme for his 2016 solo album, Post Pop Depression—will perform, along with Run the Jewels and The Hives. Other acts will be announced at a later date.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1st. QOTSA are currently touring in support of their latest album, Villains. Read our review of that album here.