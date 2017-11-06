News \
Queens of the Stone Age Extend Worldwide Tour Into Summer 2018
Queens of the Stone Age have added a number of dates to their Winter 2017/Spring 2018 tour for their Villains album. English duo Royal Blood will support the band in Canada and Rochester, New York. Wolf Alice will support the group throughout their southern leg, while Eagles of Death Metal will join QOTSA for a handful of West Coast dates.
Buy tickets on their official site.
Nov. 06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall
Nov. 07 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena
Nov. 09 – Oberhausen, Germany @ König-Pilsener Arena
Nov. 10 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
Nov. 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
Nov. 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Nov. 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tap1
Nov. 15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
Nov. 16 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis
Nov. 18 – London, England @ SSE Arena Wembley
Nov. 19 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena
Nov. 21 – London, England @ The O2 Arena
Nov. 23 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall
Nov. 24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
Dec. 01 – Chicago, IL @ WKQX The Nights We Stole XMAS
Dec. 03 – St. Paul, MN @ 93X Nutcracker
Jan. 22 – Victoria, British Columbia @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre $
Jan. 24 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum $
Jan. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena $
Jan. 26 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum $
Jan. 27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performing Arts $
Jan. 29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center $
Jan. 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium $
Feb. 01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @
Feb. 16 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea
Feb. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^
Feb. 25 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Maracana
Feb. 27 – Sau Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
Mar. 02 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminsky
Mar. 04 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira-Rio
Mar. 07 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez
Mar. 10 – Bogota, Colombia @ Palacio De Los Deportes
Mar. 21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Mar. 22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Mar. 28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
Apr. 24 – Austin , TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater &
Apr. 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at the Irving Music Factory &
Apr. 26 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium &
Apr. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre &
May 01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater &
May 02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater &
May 17 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^
May 18 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place ^
May 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ MTS Centre ^
May 22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^
May 24 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens ^
May 25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena ^
June 07 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival
June 08 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival
June 09 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival
June 12 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest
June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Inmusic Festival
^ with Royal Blood
@ with Ty Segall
& with Wolf Alice
$ with Eagles of Death Metal