Queens of the Stone Age Extend Worldwide Tour Into Summer 2018

Queens of the Stone Age have added a number of dates to their Winter 2017/Spring 2018 tour for their Villains album. English duo Royal Blood will support the band in Canada and Rochester, New York. Wolf Alice will support the group throughout their southern leg, while Eagles of Death Metal will join QOTSA for a handful of West Coast dates.

Buy tickets on their official site.

Nov. 06 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

Nov. 07 – Paris, France @ Accorhotels Arena

Nov. 09 – Oberhausen, Germany @ König-Pilsener Arena

Nov. 10 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

Nov. 11 – Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom

Nov. 12 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tap1

Nov. 15 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

Nov. 16 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis

Nov. 18 – London, England @ SSE Arena Wembley

Nov. 19 – Manchester, England @ Manchester Arena

Nov. 21 – London, England @ The O2 Arena

Nov. 23 – Edinburgh, Scotland @ Usher Hall

Nov. 24 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Dec. 01 – Chicago, IL @ WKQX The Nights We Stole XMAS

Dec. 03 – St. Paul, MN @ 93X Nutcracker

Jan. 22 – Victoria, British Columbia @ Save On Foods Memorial Centre $

Jan. 24 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum $

Jan. 25 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena $

Jan. 26 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum $

Jan. 27 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center For the Performing Arts $

Jan. 29 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center $

Jan. 30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium $

Feb. 01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @

Feb. 16 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

Feb. 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

Feb. 25 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Maracana

Feb. 27 – Sau Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Mar. 02 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminsky

Mar. 04 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira-Rio

Mar. 07 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez

Mar. 10 – Bogota, Colombia @ Palacio De Los Deportes

Mar. 21 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Mar. 22 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Mar. 28 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

Apr. 24 – Austin , TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater &

Apr. 25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at the Irving Music Factory &

Apr. 26 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium &

Apr. 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre &

May 01 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater &

May 02 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater &

May 17 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

May 18 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place ^

May 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ MTS Centre ^

May 22 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field ^

May 24 – London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens ^

May 25 – Rochester, NY @ Rochester Dome Arena ^

June 07 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

June 08 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

June 09 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Northside Festival

June 12 – Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest

June 25 – Zagreb, Croatia @ Inmusic Festival

^ with Royal Blood

@ with Ty Segall

& with Wolf Alice

$ with Eagles of Death Metal