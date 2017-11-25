Watch Jay-Z Rap Over Drake’s “Know Yourself” Live in Toronto

Friday night, Jay-Z rapped over Drake’s “Know Yourself” at his tour stop in Toronto. Delivering a verse from his track “Jigga, What, Jigga Who,” the rapper flowed seamlessly over the Boi-1da, Vinylz, and Syk Sense-produced track, as HotNewHipHop recently pointed out. The duo collaborated on 2013’s “Pound Cake/Paris Morton Music 2,” as well as tracks like 2010’s “Light Up” and 2009’s “Off That.” Jay-Z also recently shared new videos for the standout 4:44 tracks “Legacy,” “Smile,” and “Marcy Me.” Watch him rap over the hit If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late single below.