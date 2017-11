Jay-Z has shared three new Tidal-exclusive music videos for his strongest 4:44 singles, “Legacy,” “Smile,” and “Marcy Me.” The songs and videos feature Susan Sarandon, Jesse Williams, Ron Perlman, and Gloria Carter (Jay-Z’s mother), who delivered a poem on “Smile” about the emotional turmoil of coming out as a lesbian in adulthood. Watch the videos below and revisit our definitive ranking of every Jay-Z album to date.