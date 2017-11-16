David Bowie Radio Tribute Will Feature Iggy Pop, Thurston Moore, Franz Ferdinand, Others

NTS Radio will mount a two-day tribute to David Bowie this weekend, with appearances from Iggy Pop, Dev Hynes (aka Blood Orange), Thurston Moore, Franz Ferdinand, and others. The programming will include a variety of performances and discussions about Bowie’s life and work.

Franz Ferdinand will perform an hour long set, Hynes will present a “constructed audio-collage slash soundscape”, Iggy Pop will explain Bowie’s inspirations and influences, and Moore will describe the experience of sharing the stage with Bowie.

The tribute broadcasts live online from the Sonos store in London’s Covent Garden on November 18 and 19. A career-spanning collaborators’ tribute tour honoring Bowie also begins in January. You’ll be able to listen to the broadcast beginning Saturday morning here.