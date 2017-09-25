News \
David Bowie Collaborators Announce 2018 Celebrating David Bowie Tour
Career-spanning David Bowie collaborators, including touring musicians and artists featured on original recordings, are teaming up for a 2018 tribute tour spanning 26 cities across the US and Europe. The “Celebrating David Bowie” tour will feature pianist Mike Garson, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Fishbone lead singer Angelo Moore, and Guatemalan singer and guitarist Gaby Moreno. The tour site also advertises “additional special guests.”
The lineup stretches nearly the entirety of Bowie’s career. Garson accompanied the rock legend on his 1972-1973 Ziggy Stardust tour and recorded piano tracks for Aladdin Sane; Belew accompanied Bowie on several world tours as a guitarist and later served as music director for Bowie’s 1990 Sound+Vision Tour; Rojas played bass guitar on hits such as “Let’s Dance” and “Modern, Love;”and Leonard recorded guitar on later albums such as Heathen (2002), Reality (2003), and Bowie’s penultimate album, The Next Day (2013).
Other artists on the bill have earned their Bowie stripes outside of direct collaboration: Angelo Moore performed a tribute cover of “Ashes to Ashes” at a 2016 Celebrating David Bowie concert in LA, a show that also included Ewan McGregor, Gary Oldman, and Seal. Gaby Moreno performed “Five Years” at another Bowie Tribute concert organized by Oldman in San Fransisco the same year. The tour kicks off in Paris on January 10, 2018. View the full list of tour dates below.
01/10/18 Paris, France at Salle Pleyel
01/12/18 London, UK at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
01/13/18 Manchester, UK at O2 Ritz Manchester
01/15/18 Dublin, Ireland at Olympia Theatre
01/16/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
01/17/18 Ultrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vredenburg
02/10/18 Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/11/18 Philadelphia, PA at Keswick Theatre
02/12/18 New York City, NY at Irving Plaza
02/13/18 Albany, NY at The Egg
02/16/18 Boston, MA at Chevalier Theatre
02/17/18 Montreal, QC at M Telus
02/18/18 Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall
02/19/18 Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre
02/21/18 Minneapolis, MN at Pantages Theatre
02/22/18 Milwaukee, MN at Pabst Theatre
02/23/18 Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
02/25/18 Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre
02/27/18 Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
02/28/18 Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern
03/04/18 Santa Rosa, CA at Luther Burbank Center
03/06/18 San Diego, CA at Balboa Theatre
03/07/18 Mesa, AZ at Ikeda Theater
03/10/18 Seattle, WA at Benaroya Hall
03/11/18 Portland, OR at Roseland Theater