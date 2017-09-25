David Bowie Collaborators Announce 2018 Celebrating David Bowie Tour

Career-spanning David Bowie collaborators, including touring musicians and artists featured on original recordings, are teaming up for a 2018 tribute tour spanning 26 cities across the US and Europe. The “Celebrating David Bowie” tour will feature pianist Mike Garson, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Fishbone lead singer Angelo Moore, and Guatemalan singer and guitarist Gaby Moreno. The tour site also advertises “additional special guests.”

The lineup stretches nearly the entirety of Bowie’s career. Garson accompanied the rock legend on his 1972-1973 Ziggy Stardust tour and recorded piano tracks for Aladdin Sane; Belew accompanied Bowie on several world tours as a guitarist and later served as music director for Bowie’s 1990 Sound+Vision Tour; Rojas played bass guitar on hits such as “Let’s Dance” and “Modern, Love;”and Leonard recorded guitar on later albums such as Heathen (2002), Reality (2003), and Bowie’s penultimate album, The Next Day (2013).

Other artists on the bill have earned their Bowie stripes outside of direct collaboration: Angelo Moore performed a tribute cover of “Ashes to Ashes” at a 2016 Celebrating David Bowie concert in LA, a show that also included Ewan McGregor, Gary Oldman, and Seal. Gaby Moreno performed “Five Years” at another Bowie Tribute concert organized by Oldman in San Fransisco the same year. The tour kicks off in Paris on January 10, 2018. View the full list of tour dates below.

01/10/18 Paris, France at Salle Pleyel

01/12/18 London, UK at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

01/13/18 Manchester, UK at O2 Ritz Manchester

01/15/18 Dublin, Ireland at Olympia Theatre

01/16/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

01/17/18 Ultrecht, Netherlands at Tivoli Vredenburg

02/10/18 Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/11/18 Philadelphia, PA at Keswick Theatre

02/12/18 New York City, NY at Irving Plaza

02/13/18 Albany, NY at The Egg

02/16/18 Boston, MA at Chevalier Theatre

02/17/18 Montreal, QC at M Telus

02/18/18 Toronto, ON at Danforth Music Hall

02/19/18 Detroit, MI at Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/21/18 Minneapolis, MN at Pantages Theatre

02/22/18 Milwaukee, MN at Pabst Theatre

02/23/18 Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

02/25/18 Denver, CO at Paramount Theatre

02/27/18 Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

02/28/18 Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern

03/04/18 Santa Rosa, CA at Luther Burbank Center

03/06/18 San Diego, CA at Balboa Theatre

03/07/18 Mesa, AZ at Ikeda Theater

03/10/18 Seattle, WA at Benaroya Hall

03/11/18 Portland, OR at Roseland Theater