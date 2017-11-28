Watch Billy Corgan’s Silent Film Pillbox

Billy Corgan has never shied away from dramatic visual endeavors–most recently, the music video for his new single “Aeronaut” was filmed in lush virtual reality. Today, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman has taken his cinematic explorations to new heights with a new silent film, Pillbox, to accompany his latest album Ogilala. The film portrays a “hero’s journey,” incorporating faux-vintage black and white film, gold-hued and glittery set design, and mind-bending animated visuals.

Pillbox was written by Corgan, who also directed the film along with longtime collaborator Linda Strawberry. Regarding the motivation behind producing a full-length silent movie, Corgan said via a press statement, “I thought it was a different approach to listening to an album, to watch it in essence with a related, albeit non-linear, silent movie.” Watch Pillbox below.