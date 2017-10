On October 20, the Smiths will reissue their beloved third album The Queen Is Dead, with a host of live versions and previously unheard outtakes. We’ve already heard a live medley of non-Queen tracks “Rubber Ring” and “What She Said,” and today the band has released a new-to-fans demo of “I Know It’s Over,” which is fairly similar to the version that ended up on the album. Hear it below.