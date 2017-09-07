Listen to an Unreleased Live Medley of “Rubber Ring” and “What She Said” From The Smiths’ The Queen is Dead Deluxe Reissue

The Smiths’ upcoming deluxe reissue of their seminal 1986 album The Queen is Dead features, along with a couple of unreleased recordings and a musical short film, a full, brand-new live LP the band recorded in Boston during the same year. The band has posted a medley from the show that will be included on the reissue, pairing Louder Than Bombs’ “Rubber Ring” with “What She Said” from Meat is Murder. Listen below. The Queen is Dead reissue is due out on October 20 via Warner Bros.