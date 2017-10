St. Vincent paid a visit to UK’s Later… with Jools Holland to perform “New York,” which was the first single for her forthcoming album MASSEDUCTION. The performance is stripped down to a piano ballad and features St. Vincent wearing an eccentric outfit that fits in line with her album campaign. Watch the performance below. We’ve also heard “New York,” “Los Ageless,” and “Pills” from MASSEDUCTION, which is out later this week.