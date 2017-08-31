Video: St. Vincent – “New York”

St. Vincent has released the video for “New York,” the ballad she dropped back in June. The clip, directed by Alex Da Corte, juxtaposes the song’s melancholy with bright pastels and a loud variety of fashion choices. “I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams—one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat,” Da Corte said in a press release. “It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach.” Watch the video below. There’s still no word on when that St. Vincent album, her first since her 2014 self-titled effort, will be out.