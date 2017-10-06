Hear an Unreleased R.E.M. Song, “Devil Rides Backwards”

On November 10, R.E.M. will release a deluxe 25th anniversary reissue of Automatic for the People (and accompanying merch). The reissue includes two previously unreleased demo recordings, “Mike’s Pop Song” and “Devil Rides Backwards.” The first was released digitally alongside the reissue announcement, and the latter can now be streamed below.

The actual 25th anniversary date of Automatic for the People was yesterday, October 5. You can pre-order the upcoming reissue here, then read SPIN’s contemporaneous feature on the band and original album review.

