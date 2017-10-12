News \
Stream Lotta Sea Lice, the New Collaborative Album from Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett
Lotta Sea Lice, the new collaborative album from songwriting powerhouse Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, is now streaming in full. Announced back in June, the release includes the previously-released singles “Over Everything,” and “Continental Breakfast,” and follows their performance on KCRW earlier this week. It’s a particularly satisfying collaboration that finally merges both act’s roots in lazy country and 60s garage rock into the scuzzy guy-girl duo they always could’ve been. Check it out below.