Video: Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile – “Continental Breakfast”

Newfound transcontinental songwriting duo Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett have released a new video for “Continental Breakfast,” a folksy tune off of their upcoming collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice. This is the second video from the new release, which is set to be released on Matador Records next month. Last month, the pair released a clip for the album’s first single, “Over Everything.”

The Danny Cohen-directed video has a decidedly candid, documentary-style aesthetic, and features Vile and Barnett enjoying some wholesome, adorable bonding time with friends and family.