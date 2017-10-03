Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows Following Shooting

Jennifer Lopez has postponed the next three dates of her Las Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, following Sunday’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival that killed 59 people and injured 527 more.

The Jennifer Lopez: All I Have concerts were scheduled for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday this week (Oct. 4, 6 and 7). Refunds or exchanges for other performances will be made available to ticket holders.

“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” read a press release statement. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

On Monday morning, Lopez tweeted support for Las Vegas, saying she was “feeling so broken” upon hearing news of the shooting.

I ❤️ Las Vegas…feeling so broken this morning — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) October 2, 2017

This post originally appeared on Billboard.