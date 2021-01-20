Lady Gaga Belts Out National Anthem at Biden Inauguration

Last week, Lady Gaga was tapped to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Biden inauguration. And to the surprise of few, the Chromatica singer didn’t disappoint.

On a bright, sunny, albeit cold day in Washington, D.C., Gaga belted out a stirring rendition of the national anthem that in front of politicians (but no crowd because, you know, COVID).

Ahead of the performance, Gaga said in a tweet that “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga.”

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

After Gaga’s performance, Jennifer Lopez sang “This Land Is Your Land” and following Biden’s own address, Garth Brooks performed “Amazing Grace.” You can check out the performances here, here and here.