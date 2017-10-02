A gunman opened fire at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival last night, killing more than 50 people and potentially injuring over 400 people, according to reports from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Automatic gunfire broke out at around 10pm last night during country singer Jason Aldean’s set at the festival, which was held at the Las Vegas Village and Festival Grounds on the Las Vegas strip. The shooting took place amid a crowd of roughly 22,000 people, and has been named the deadliest in American history.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed after SWAT teams descended on the concert grounds after the gunfire broke out just after 10pm. In a press conference early this morning, Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo confirmed that the suspect in the shooting was 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, a white male. After the shooting, police also searched the nearby Ali Baba Restaurant and New York-New York Hotel and Casino, including the suspect’s hotel room. The LVMPD also reported that they were “confident” they had tracked down and detained “a companion” of Paddock’s, Marilou Danley, as a person of interest.