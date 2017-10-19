Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses”

Charlotte Gainsbourg has released a third single and video from her upcoming album Rest. “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” was produced by Gainsbourg’s main collaborator on the album, French producer SebastiAn. The “Roses” video stars Gainsbourg’s son, Ben Attal, and like her earlier video for “Deadly Valentine,” it’s explicitly concerned with the cycle of life and the meaning of familial love. Rest, Gainsbourg’s first new album since 2010, is out November 19. The full “Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses” video is only available to Apple Music subscribers, but you can hear the song and watch a trailer below.