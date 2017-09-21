Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Deadly Valentine”

Charlotte Gainsbourg has released a second new song and video from her upcoming album Rest. The dreamy, danceable “Deadly Valentine” was produced by SebastiAn, the album’s primary producer. Gainsbourg directed and co-stars alongside Dev Hynes of Blood Orange in the song’s video, which traces a relationship through the stages of life.

“This song mixes wedding vows with an offbeat tone,” Gainsbourg said in a statement. “I wanted to express the idea of a lifetime engagement; a couple running to church, from childhood to old age, a lifetime path. I asked my friend Dev Hynes if he would play my partner, and he very graciously agreed.” Alas, it seems Gainsbourg chickened out on asking mom Jane Birkin to play her older self: “I nearly asked my mother, but in the end, didn’t dare…”

Rest arrives November 19, and also features collaborations with Paul McCartney, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Owen Pallett, and Connan Mockasin. Watch and listen to “Deadly Valentine” below.