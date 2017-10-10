Belle and Sebastian Announce How to Solve Our Human Problems EP Trilogy, Release “I’ll Be Your Pilot”

Belle and Sebastian recently returned with a new single, “We Were Beautiful,” and today the band announces the project from whence it came: a forthcoming trio of EPs all titled How to Solve Our Human Problems. EP 1 is out December 8, EP 2 on January 19, and EP 3 on February 16. They’ve also released “I’ll Be Your Pilot,” a tender parental love song inspired by The Little Prince from the second EP.

Belle and Sebastian’s previous album was 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance, but the EP trilogy format harks back to their early glory years and the three consecutive EPs they released in 1997.

The cover artwork for each volume of How to Solve Our Human Problems features portraits of fans, photographed last year by frontman Stuart Murdoch. Hear “I’ll Be Your Pilot” and see all three EP covers below.