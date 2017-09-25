Video: Belle and Sebastian – “We Were Beautiful”

Belle and Sebastian have a new video for their recent single “We Were Beautiful.” Shot in the band’s native Glasgow, Scotland and directed by Blair Young, it features ordinary people going about their day as Belle and Sebastian meet for band practice. “Life experienced at different speeds as the city wakes up over a Saturday morning,” the band wrote in the video caption.

“We Were Beautiful” is Belle and Sebastian’s first new music since 2015’s Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance. Watch below, and read our track review.