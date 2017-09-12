XXXTentacion Responds to Domestic Abuse Allegations in Series of Insane, Disturbing Videos

Last week, Pitchfork published details of the disturbing testimony from the woman accusing XXXTentacion of domestic violence. Now, the Floridian rapper born Jahseh Onfrey—who’s been charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering—has addressed the the allegations in a series of profane Instagram stories. In the clips, Onfrey denied the charges, accused critics of plotting against his success, and threatened to “fuck ya’ll little sisters in their throats … Anybody that called me a domestic abuser, I’m finna domestically abuse ya’ll little sisters’ pussy from the back.”

XXXTentacion’s stories began with a pair of paragraphs directly addressing the charges:

“They wanna crucify me, I ain’t having it, I’m not gonna be your fucking messiah,” the rapper wrote in follow-up posts. “Y’all niggas bored.”

XXXTentacion then taunted his critics and threatened to abuse other women. “If you want your pussy domestically abused, hit my line,” XXXTentacion says in one clip, captioned “I only beat the pussy.”

The stories have since been ripped from Instagram and shared online. Watch some of them below.

#xxxtentacion responds to disturbing details of his domestic violence case (see previous post for full story) pic.twitter.com/iHU9CkjzSt — BallerAlert (@balleralert) September 12, 2017