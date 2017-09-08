XXXTentacion’s Alleged Domestic Abuse Detailed in Graphic Testimony

Throughout his breakthrough year, XXXTentacion has faced allegations of domestic abuse by strangulation, false imprisonment, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman as well as charges of witness-tampering. Pitchfork has now obtained a 142-page transcript of the reported victim’s testimony, in which she describes in horrifying detail the alleged instances of the rapper’s repeated domestic violence.

The excerpt details the alleged violence that began after the reported victim agreed to move into XXXTentacion’s apartment in May 2016. Two weeks later, the woman said the rapper slapped her and smashed her iPhone 6S because she complimented a male friend about his new jewelry. The alleged cruelty continued, according to the deposition. From Pitchfork:

Later that day, XXXTentacion left the room and returned with two grilling implements—a “barbecue pitchfork” and a “barbecue cleaner,” she said—and told her to pick between them, because he was going to put one of them in her vagina. She chose the fork. He told her to undress. He was lightly dragging the tool against her inner thigh when she passed out. He did not penetrate her with it.

The woman claimed that XXXTentacion threatened to kill her “literally like every day” when they lived together in Orlando. At one point in the testimony, she said XXXTentacion assaulted her after she hummed along to a featured artist’s verse one of his songs. She suffered “black eyes, a lump on the back of her head, scratch marks, and bruises, including a large bruise on her ankle where he stomped her.”

In October 2016, the reported victim found out she was pregnant. Though this was a planned pregnancy, XXXTentacion allegedly grew violent, in part because he found out she had sex with another man while he was in jail on unrelated charges. He allegedly called the person she’d had sex with and then threatened her by saying, “You need to tell me the truth right now or I’ll kill you and this jit,” the “jit” referring to the child. From Pitchfork:

He then started elbowing, head-butting, and punching her. He strangled her until she almost passed out. He took her to the bathroom and demanded one last time that she tell him everything or he would kill her in the bathtub. She couldn’t even recognize her face in the mirror—it looked “distorted”—and her left eye was completely shut and “leaking blood.” She was losing vision. She vomited.

Two days after the reported attack, XXXTentacion allegedly told her, “If you’re smart, you would stay with me until you get a car and you have enough money to move into an apartment,” before confiscating her phone. The woman testified she was forced to escape the apartment and use a stranger’s phone to call her ex-boyfriend, whose mother drove her to the Miami Police police department.

Read Pitchfork’s entire report here. XXXTentacion has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, and witness-tampering. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 5.