Slash, Nile Rodgers, Ryan Adams and More Pay Tribute to Walter Becker

Earlier today, Steely Dan’s Walter Becker passed away at age 67. Since the news has spread, artists like Slash, Nile Rodgers, Julian Lennon, Ryan Adams and more have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late Steely Dan guitarist and co-founder.

Though Becker’s cause of death still hasn’t been revealed publicly, the musician has ill in recent months, canceling two of the band’s most recent performances. Read their tributes below.

RIP #WalterBecker A post shared by Slash (@slash) on Sep 3, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

#RIPWalterBecker Very sad news. They’re one of my favorite bands. https://t.co/u2qmSbZp3Z — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) September 3, 2017

So, so sad to hear this news…

SD played locally a few years ago, they were as amazing as ever… I asked to go… https://t.co/03hyGE5a2Z — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) September 3, 2017

Walter Becker, you changed my life with music. You are so loved

Straight to the stars…. My friend pic.twitter.com/vqVeglX5Tc — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) September 3, 2017

Steely Dan changed the way I understand music forever; I started writing songs under the name “the Mountain Goats” the same month 1/2 — The Mountain Goats (@mountain_goats) September 3, 2017

I was once in a band that played only Steely Dan songs. It was hard and lots of fun. RIP Walter. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 3, 2017