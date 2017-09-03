News \

Slash, Nile Rodgers, Ryan Adams and More Pay Tribute to Walter Becker

Photo of Walter BECKER and STEELY DAN
CREDIT: Ebet Roberts/Redferns/Getty Images

Earlier today, Steely Dan’s Walter Becker passed away at age 67. Since the news has spread, artists like Slash, Nile Rodgers, Julian Lennon, Ryan Adams and more have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late Steely Dan guitarist and co-founder.

Though Becker’s cause of death still hasn’t been revealed publicly, the musician has ill in recent months, canceling two of the band’s most recent performances. Read their tributes below.

 

RIP #WalterBecker

A post shared by Slash (@slash) on

Rob Arcand
Tags: nile rodgers, ryan adams, slash, Walter Becker